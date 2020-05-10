Rebel Wilson Slays Fierce Performance Of ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ For ‘Disney Family Singalong’

While channeling her inner villain for ‘The Disney Family Singalong,’ Rebel Wilson performed an epic rendition of ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ from ‘The Little Mermaid.’

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II featured an incredible performance from the one and only Rebel Wilson. Rebel channeled Ursula from The Little Mermaid in a velvet purple ensemble, with her hair styled in curls, for the at-home special. She sang Ursula’s son, “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” from the Disney movie, during the family-friendly concert. Rebel actually played Ursula during The Little Mermaid Live at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016, so she’s certainly no stranger to singing this song live! She fit right back into the role for the virtual performance in 2020, and she sounded amazing during her set.

Part one of The Disney Family Singalong aired back on April 16, and ABC gathered several other artists to take part in Volume II on Mother’s Day (May 10). Other stars who performed during Volume II included Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Halsey, Idina Menzel, Katy Perry and many more. The special was a lead-in to the penultimate episode of American Idol, which also featured the contestants singing tracks from the Disney songbook. During season 17 of American Idol in 2019, Rebel actually appeared on the show as a guest mentor during Disney week — so it’s no secret that she loves this theme!

Rebel has been quarantined in Australia amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and she’s been keeping fans updated on what she’s been up to via social media. The actress has been keeping up with her workouts while quarantined, and has shared videos of the intense exercises she’s been doing to stay in shape after dropping 40 pounds in 2019.

Additionally, Rebel has hopped on-board the TikTok train during this time, and has posted several videos to the hot new social media platform, as well. From dance moves, to sexy shoots and more, Rebel has really been pumping out the content — and her fans are loving it. Hopefully, there will just be more to come!