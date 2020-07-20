Rebel Wilson Shows Off 40 Lb. Weight Loss In Blue Spandex Bodysuit While Hiking – See Pic

Rebel Wilson looked so incredibly fit on her hike in Palm Beach! The actress took to her Instagram account to share her workout look for the outing, rocking an ‘athleisure’ ensemble courtesy of Gym Shark!

Rebel Wilson continues to prove that she is in the best shape of her life with her social media posts, and her most recent one didn’t disappoint! The Pitch Perfect star, 40, took to Instagram on July 20 and showed off her blue spandex bodysuit by Gym Shark. The actress struck a powerful pose atop a hill in Palm Beach and looked absolutely incredible, with the gorgeous background of water, land, and sky just behind her.

Rebel has been making it a habit of showing off her weight loss progress on social media, with her latest snap highlighting just how hard she has been working to achieve her healthy goal! Prior to this recent post, Rebel showed off her boxing skills with a slew of snaps on July 15. Rebel looked like she was having a great time while breaking in a sweat — the best way to enjoy her weight loss journey!

Of course, Rebel has also gotten very candid about achieving her goals. During her June 13 appearance on Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show, Rebel told the disc jockeys that losing weight has been “hard…I theme my years, last year was the year of love and yeah that didn’t work out. So I was determined that this year is the year is health and I’m determined to succeed in this mission,” she shared.

Rebel also noted that she’s trying to make her journey not just about her physical health, but also her mental and emotional wellbeing. “It’s been going really good, it’s tough. I’m not only working on the physical side but I am working on the emotional side,” she continued. “I’m a bit of an emotional eater. So I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well. It’s been going well though. Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!”

With each new post to her Instagram account, Rebel is quickly becoming an inspiration to her eight million followers. She has been nothing but transparent about the hard work that she puts in at the gym and with her trainers to get to her healthy weight goal, and she’s been so proud to show off her progress! We cannot wait to see what she shares next!