Cardi B Rocks Leopard-Print Bikini & 22 More Celeb Moms Looking Stunning In Swimwear

Cardi B isn’t the only fierce A-list mom who can rock a bikini! Several others have shown just how amazing they can look in their amazing swimwear.

It’s getting super hot in here! Celebrity moms and bikinis go together like peanut butter and jelly. The combination is just that good! Many stars from Cardi B to Brooke Shields to Kim Kardashian have proven just how fabulous they can be by sporting this classic swimwear either at home or out on the beach or pool. Millions of their fans can’t get enough of how just how eye-catching these ensembles look on their enviable frames especially during the summertime where they heat things up just by being there!

Cardi B Stuns In Barely There Bikini

Whoa mama! The “Bodak Yellow” singer nearly broke the internet when she shared this super sexy pic of her rocking nothing but a leopard-print bikini covered in diamonds. She sported long blonde hair while posing besides the pool with a pair of matching heels on. This type of outfit is nothing new for the mother-of-one as she often posts photos of herself in one on social a lot.

Kourtney Kardashian Glistens In Yellow

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney, 41, made the beach that much brighter when she was seen sporting a sultry yellow bikini. She’s been a fan of the trendy Keto diet as of late which is more than likely the reason for how she keeps her figure fit and fierce.

Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body

Kelly Ripa‘s abs are out of this world! The celebrated daytime television host, 49, could double as a fitness model with how in shape she really is. Perhaps she and her hunky husband Mark Consuelos are in competition with one another as his midsection is just as desirable.

Larsa Pippen Steals All Of The Attention

Larsa Pippen, 46, is sort of the bikini queen at this point. The social media superstar has a penchant of uploading pics to her Instagram in a variety of the barely there pieces and her fans can’t get enough.

Gisele Bundchen Models The House Down

Gisele Bundchen, 40, knows a thing or two about looking hot in a bikini given her illustrious career of modeling in them. But wait… there’s more! Be sure to check out the gallery of sexy celeb moms in bikinis above!