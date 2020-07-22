Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The Easy ‘Keto Hacks’ That Help Her Stick To Her Diet & Resist Dessert

Kourtney Kardashian is back on the keto diet, and has opened up about what she does to stay on track, including testing her blood every day and skipping dessert.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is back on the keto diet after two and a half years. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about how she stays on track and curbs cravings in a new Poosh blog post on July 21. “Starting keto isn’t the hard part. I’m usually excited and generally looking forward to the way I feel on it. Staying with it is the hard part. It’s not even about willpower as much as it is convenience. Running around with my kids, attending events and meetings, and keeping myself fueled for my busy schedule is the real challenge,” she began.

The mom-of-three said she plans out her “treat yourself days” (she doesn’t call them cheat days) for special occasions like her daughter’s birthday or the Fourth of July. But outside of those days, she does whatever she can to stay on track. “I make sure to test my blood every morning … to accurately check my blood sugar and see if I’m in ketosis,” Kourt explained, before detailing exactly what she eats. “I always have my morning avocado smoothie with almond milk, MCT oil, E3Live, and protein, but when I leave the house, I make sure to have a keto-friendly snack handy with me, just in case. My favorite are pecans or walnuts — the fat and protein keep me full in between meals and curbs cravings.”

As for some of her other favorite snacks: “An avocado sliced up with olive oil, salt, and pepper [is] packed with the right fats to make me feel full, and the creamy texture and salty taste is really satisfying. Olives are also a good keto hack snack, especially kalamatas. They add flavor to things that can be kind of bland, like salmon or tuna.”

The Poosh founder also revealed some of her other hacks, like drinking tea “to keep my hands and mouth busy” while she’s around family and friends who are eating dessert. “Another thing I’ll drink to cut cravings is apple cider vinegar in water — about one or two tablespoons in a 16-ounce glass.” Before she heads to bed, Kourtney eats one collagen protein ball, which has Pink Moon Milk in it, however she tries to finish eating about four hours before she hits the pillow. “Intermittent fasting is the best way to see results from your keto efforts, especially if you’re committing to the diet for the month,” she wrote.

Earlier in the month, Kourt showed off the results from her keto dieting while on a mini-staycation in Palm Springs. She wore a yellow crop top and matching bikini bottom as she lounged by the pool at her mom’s estate on July 16, flaunting her incredibly toned and tanned figure.