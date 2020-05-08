Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Bikini Pic Of Mom Kris Looking Like Sis Kendall’s Twin

Kris Jenner looked like Kendall Jenner’s doppelgänger in this throwback bikini photo! And, get this — the photo was snapped ‘not long after’ Kris had Rob Kardashian, Kim revealed.

We see who Kendall Jenner inherits her bikini photo-taking skills from: Kris Jenner! On May 8, Kim Kardashian tweeted their mom’s throwback bikini photo that was snapped around the late ’80s, looking just like a supermodel herself. “Early Mother’s Day appreciation post for my mom! I found this pic and this is not long after having her 4th child!!!! MAJOR GOALS always in everything you do mom! I love you,” Kim wrote over the sizzling photo. Kris’ fourth child was none other than Rob Kardashian, whom she welcomed at 31 years old — meaning she was around that age when the photo below was taken!

Like Kendall, Kris boasted a toned torso, long legs, and an undeniable sense of style (the KarJenner matriarch was rocking a neon yellow high-cut bikini, which would still be trendy today). It’s hard to believe that this photo was snapped after Kris welcomed Rob, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41.

As you can infer from her “early” appreciation post, Kim is extra excited about Mother’s Day, which falls on May 10. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has four children herself (North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, 11 mos.), gushed over her own early Mother’s Day surprises. One of them included a bouquet of flowers from none other than Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson!

Meanwhile, this will be an extra tough Mother’s Day for Kris, who is used to celebrating holidays with all her children. The mother of six even sobbed in front of Khloe in a KUWTK Season 18 trailer, which dropped on April 30. “Khloe, I miss you,” Kris said through tears, since she was forced to maintain her distance from her daughter due to social distancing orders. Here’s to hoping that Kris can throw on a bikini and have a pool party with her family soon!