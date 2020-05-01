Kelly Ripa Gushes Over ‘Love Of My Life’ Mark Consuelos On 24th Wedding Anniversary

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posted beautiful messages for one another on their 24th wedding anniversary.

A quarter of a century never looked so good. Kelly Ripa, 49, and Mark Consuelos, 49, put millions of their fans in an emotional state when they posted heartwarming dedications to one another on their 24th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 1. The Live With Kelly & Ryan host shared a beautiful Instagram video (which you can SEE HERE) that included several precious moments between the two over the years which came with one heck of a caption. “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos cheers to 24 years!” she wrote along with several heart emojis. Their former All My Children costar Cameron Mathison, 50, and celeb pals like Holly Robinson Peete, 55, and Joel McHale, 48, left the couple a ton of love in the comments section.

My turn! Mark gave back just as much love as he received from his gorgeous wife with his own tribute to her. He posted a simple yet poignant photo her hand on his that expertly showed off her glistening wedding ring. “Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years. I love you,” he wrote as the caption. “Those arms, thank you for the TLC for all these years,” she responded. The legendary soap stars time together as a married couple have produced three children: sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 18.

The love between Kelly & Mark appears to still be going strong all this time later. He gushed over her natural grey hair during an episode of her talk show earlier this month. “Since I met you, you told me that you’re gray,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely gray.”

She also dished secrets how they’ve kept their marriage working throughout the past three decades during a chat with Andy Cohen, 51, on his radio show. “Like, we were pliable to each other,” she revealed. “We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort, and confidence, and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy it.”