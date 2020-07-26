Iggy Azalea Glows In Orange Bikini & Matching Wig After Announcing Birth Of Her Son

Iggy Azalea slayed in her latest photo! The rapper looked so gorgeous post-baby, just 2 weeks after revealing her son’s name is Onyx.

Iggy Azalea, 30, looks amazing post-baby! The In My Defense rapper took to Instagram to post a sexy new shot on Sunday, July 26. In the photo Iggy — née Amethyst Amelia Kelly — rocked ab bright orange bikini from celeb-loved fashion label Fashion Nova. “baby weight,” she began her caption, adding a hand over mouth emoji. “Baby? Wait – this a baby waist. @fashionnova,” she added.

Her insanely toned body was on full display in the stunning snap, showing off her flat tummy and abs as she sported the bandeau shaped top and low-rise bottom. The Australian-born star posed with her hands above her head, showing off her arm tattoo, also rocking a bright orange hairdo with sleek, blunt bangs. The usually-blonde rapper added a large silver hooks to her ensemble, tying her look together with a flawless makeup.

The photo was clearly a hit with her 13.5 million followers, who already double-tapped the image over 300,000 times! Friend Tinashe left three fire emojis on the pic, while others gushed over how “gorgeous” she looked. Other fans added, “killin in'” and “looking SO snatched since giving birth, omg.”

Iggy’s latest post comes after her top secret pregnancy and birth, which she just confirmed earlier on June 10. “I have a son,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she explained, explaining she would like to keep things private. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” she concluded the post.

Adding an audio clip to her Instagram, she later revealed her son’s name is Onyx on July 14. “Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?” she could be heard saying, as he sweetly cooed back. The “Fancy” rapper has been quiet about other details including the date of birth, however it’s rumored that she gave birth to her son in April of this year. She also has yet to confirm who the father is, but fans have widely believed that the baby is with boyfriend Playboi Carti, 23. While there are no photos of Iggy when she was pregnant, she’s been looking amazing the last few months!