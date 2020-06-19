After showing off her amazing post-baby body to fans, Iggy Azalea wanted to focus on her stunning face and how gorgeous she’s looking. The new mom rocked glam hair and makeup for a sultry video.

If Iggy Azalea has had sleepless nights up with her new baby boy, it sure isn’t showing on her face. The 30-year-old rapper looked more beautiful than ever in a new video where she wore just a white bathrobe to showcase her drop-dead gorgeous looks. It appeared Iggy took some me-time to either do an incredibly professional looking makeup job on herself, or she was getting ready for an actual photo shoot.

Iggy could be seen staring into her phone’s camera, while tilting her head slightly to show off the different angles of her face. At the end she even let out a slight grin, looking satisfied with how her hair and makeup job turned out. Iggy’s long blonde locks were teased into perfect waves with a slight curl in them, giving her a total bombshell look.

The Aussie native could be seen wearing a glistening pale pink eye shadow, along with black liner and long eyelashes. Iggy’s skin was completely flawless, featuring a slightly peach colored cheek. Her lips looked luscious with a coat of shiny nude gloss, and her smile at the end showed that she knew she looked like absolute perfection.

The white bathrobe seemed to give a vibe that a photo shoot might be going down. Iggy has had the most amazing post-baby body snap back following the birth of her son. Her waist and toned abs are just as tiny and tight as before she gave birth. No wonder she might want to throw on some glam outfits and do a shoot while looking so fabulous.

After months of speculation about a secret pregnancy, Iggy finally confirmed on June 10 that she had welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Playboi Carti, 23. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.” Speculation began in Dec. 2019 that Iggy was expecting, and reports surfaced in April 2020 that she had secretly given birth.

The “Bounce” rapped added, “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” Iggy did not expand on anything else, including her son’s name, when he was born or where Iggy gave birth. Though she’s keeping him private, Iggy has been very public about showing off her amazing body, where no one could ever guess that she’s welcomed a baby not that long ago.