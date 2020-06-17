Iggy Azalea is flaunting her amazing body snap back after giving birth to a son. She showed off her tiny waist and famous behind in a hot pink athleisure wear set.

Iggy Azalea has such an amazing post-baby body. No wonder she was able to hide from all of the rumors that she had secretly had a baby with boyfriend Playboi Carti, 23, as her figure looks just as sexy as it did before she ever got pregnant. The new mom is flaunting her tiny waist and dangerous curves in a pink athleisure look, which she shared via a June 17 Instagram snap. The 30-year-old is seen from the behind, with her famous derriere taking center stage while wearing in hot pink leggings.

Iggy is giving her long blonde hair a toss as she looks over her left shoulder to the camera. She’s wearing a matching hot pink sports bra-style crop top, which displays her trim waist. The “Bounce” rapper is seen giving a smoldering look, as she’s wearing makeup in neutral shades that look perfect with her pink athletic wear set.

Iggy had dodged reports since Dec. 2019 that she was pregnant, and then more rumors in April 2020 that she had given birth. The Aussie hottie continued posting washboard ab pics to her Instagram and showing off her sexy body, with absolutely no sign of a baby bump. But finally the noise surrounding the birth got loud enough that Iggy finally shared the joyous news.

On June 10, she confirmed the baby’s arrival with an exciting announcement via an Instagram Story. “I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She added, “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” Iggy did not give out any specific details about the baby, including what her son’s name is, when he was born or where she gave birth. So far Playboi Carti — real name Jordan Carter — hasn’t commented on the baby, even though he and Iggy have been dating since 2018. But he has to be loving her quick post-baby body snap back!