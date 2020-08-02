See Pics
7 Celebs By The Pool In Their Bikinis: Kylie Jenner, Larsa Pippen & More

larsa pippen
Deputy Editor of New York City

Things are heating up this summer thanks to celebrities posting photos of themselves rocking swimsuits by their pools!

With many quarantine regulations still in place, there’s not much to do this summer besides soak up the sun at home. This means we’ve gotten no shortage of bikini Instagram pics from some of our favorite celebrities! Many stars, including Larsa Pippen and Kylie Jenner, have even done mini backyard photo shoots by sharing pics of themselves wearing their swimsuits by the pools at their homes.

My daily look @prettylittlething

Larsa is definitely no stranger to posting a sexy bikini pic on social media. We’ve seen her take mirror selfies in her bathing suits, while also posing on balconies and in her living room. Back in June, though, she wore her white two-piece from Pretty Little Thing while laying by the pool. Larsa posed with one foot in the water and one on the concrete, with sunglasses on and her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. Stunning, of course!

💚💚

In May, Kylie rocked a green bikini and took a similar picture by a massive private pool. She sat on the edge of the pool in the shallow end, with both of her feet in the water by the stairs. Kylie’s two-piece was a sporty look with fuller coverage than we’re normally used to seeing on her. At the time the photo was taken, she was also rocking long, honey-blonde extensions and they were on full display as she struck her pose.

Palm Springs disposable 📸

The KarJenners spent quite a bit of time at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home amidst the earlier days of the coronavirus quarantine, and Kourtney Kardashian shared her poolside bikini pic during that trip. She rocked a blue swimsuit, which featured very skimpy bottoms that were held together by only the tiniest string. Rather than sitting down by the pool like Kylie and Larsa, Kourtney posed while standing up in front of the water. She also wore sunglasses to complete her summertime look.

😉😉

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson has been working hard on her weight loss in quarantine, and she proudly rocked a bikini to show it off in a new photo posted on July 25. Rebel took things a step further with her poolside pose by actually getting in the water! The Australian actress rocked a lime green swimsuit while wading in a hot tub, with the pool fully visible in the background. She kept cool with sunglasses and a baseball cap, as well.

Wine not 🍷

Olivia Culpo wore a white swimsuit to relax in the pool. She held a glass of wine while floating on a massive pool float in her bikini for a pic that she posted back in July. Olivia looked completely relaxed and carefree, and captioned the image, “Wine not,” with an emoji of a wine glass. Considering Olivia was one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girls, it’s no secret that she knows how to rock a bikini like a pro!

😘😘😘 #elizabethhurleybeach

Elizabeth Hurley is one of our favorite bikini queens. She has her own line of swimsuits, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, so she’s often posting photos in sexy bikini looks. In January, she was red hot in a red two-piece while seated by the pool. She straddled the edge of the pool in the picture, with one hand holding onto a giant pink raft. Of course, she made it all look perfectly natural, too!

boats ‘n’ hoes #saltykbabe

Meanwhile, Ariana Biermann took a similar approach to Olivia for her backyard bikini pic. She wore a light pink two-piece while lounging on a giant raft in the water. She also matched her headband to her bathing suit as she soaked up the sun and keeping cool without getting in the water. For more pics of stars in bikinis, scroll through the gallery above.