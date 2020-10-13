Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Looks Incredible In Plunging Black Swimsuit: Plus, More Of Her Sexy Bathing Suit Pics

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share a brand new swimsuit pic that had her posing in a figure-flattering black one-piece from her own fashion line.

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, promoted a black plunging swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley beach line by posing for an eye-catching photo while wearing it on Oct. 13 and she’s never looked better! The gorgeous actress was standing on sand while in front of a palm tree and a clear blue body of water in the snapshot, and wore a pair of sunglasses with the look as she smiled for the camera. “Does anyone NOT need a black one piece? Now’s your chance: 30% off our bee-yoot-iful Black Edit- lots of which are already marked down in our sale http://www.elizabethhurley.com use code EXT30 at checkout 😘😘😘😘,” she wrote in the caption.

Elizabeth’s latest swimsuit pic may be quite the sight to see but it’s not the first time she’s showed off such a look! The English star is known for often sharing sexy bathing suit pics of herself on social media and they always get a lot of attention. From bright and colorful pieces to dark and classic ones, there’s never a shortage of choices she chooses from and we’re taking a look at some of her best ones below!

Just over a week before her most recent swimsuit photo, Elizabeth shared one of herself sitting on a sofa in a teal one-piece from her brand, which can be seen above. She admitted it was taken “before lockdown” in the caption, and it had a plunging neckline with a section that tied in the front. She also had her long locks down and held a straw-style hat in her hand.

One-pieces aren’t all Elizabeth models either! She shared a photo of herself in a beige bikini under an open pink robe, which can be seen above, on Aug. 20. She also had a photo of herself with the robe closed as she walked on a beach and again promoted her brand in the caption. “Brand new, very limited edition, Pink Robe at http://www.elizabethhurley.com 💗💗💗💗💗 #pinkisanattitude,” it read.

Another bikini she showed off on Instagram was a bright red one, which can be seen above, on Aug. 15. She looked half her age in the two-piece while smiling and standing in front of a palm tree. “Another day…. another bikini 😉,” she cheekily captioned it.

The final swimsuit look we’re reflecting back on is Elizabeth’s white bikini with blue stripes. She shared a pic of it back in July and looked beautiful with her hair pulled back and wearing stylish sunglasses. “The Great Escape,” she cleverly wrote in the caption.