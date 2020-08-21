Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Looks Gorgeous In Beige Bikini & Bright Pink Robe — See Stunning New Pics

Some things never get old. Like Elizabeth Hurley…and bikinis! Combine them and the stunning 55-year-old looks gorgeous in a new skimpy beige two piece to show of her perfect swimsuit body.

Despite turning 55 in June, Elizabeth Hurley still somehow manages to appear to age backwards. She’s killing it in a new bikini photo that she shared with her Instagram followers on Aug. 20. The photo was meant to advertise the gorgeous pink robe she was wearing from her eponymous swimwear brand‘s resort collection. But it was her toffee colored bikini that completely wowed her fans. In the first photo, Liz wore the robe wide open to show off her “Honey Bikini” style from her brand.

The style features a classic triangle top with gold chain links in the center of the chest. The tiny bottoms also include the same links along the hips. The top and bottom each go for $88 each on her website, and somehow Elizabeth in her IG photo looks just as incredible in the swimsuit as the young model wearing it on the swimwear’s webpage.

Despite another trip around the sun, Liz’s stomach in the bikini appears so incredibly flat and toned, along with her enviable tiny waist. Her famed bust looks sensational in the top, and her legs are so trim and fit. Even the Royals star’s gorgeous face appears wrinkle-free in the photo, as she posed next to a tropical tree while standing on a white sand beach.

For shoppers who might not feel as insanely body confident as Elizabeth does in a tiny bikini, her bright pink beach cover up is so perfect. The color looked incredibly pretty against her fair skin and toffee-colored bikini in the first photo. But the second picture, Liz showed how it looks as a full robe. The design features long sleeves that get ultra wide at the wrists, giving the look a romantic feel. The robe has gold metallic piped trim along the edge of the sleeves and down the front, with knee-high slits on the sides and wrap-around waist ties for the robe to be fitted, yet flow loosely.

Liz told her fans to get the item while it’s hot, as the beachwear won’t be around for long. In the caption of her post she wrote, “Brand new, very limited edition, Pink Robe at http://www.elizabethhurley.com #pinkisanattitude.” While summer is coming to a close and the robe costs $294, Elizabeth elevates a gorgeous design to such an ethereal look that she should have plenty of takers.