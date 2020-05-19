Why Elizabeth Hurley Is ‘Looking Forward’ To Turning 55 While In The ‘Best’ Shape Of Her Life

Elizabeth Hurley likes ‘defying the odds’ when it comes to maintaining her young looks. With that said, a source reveals how the ‘Austin Powers’ star truly feels about entering her mid-50’s while quarantining in England!

Elizabeth Hurley will be turning another year older, all while somehow looking a year younger every time she posts a photo! The Royals star’s consistent work ethic throughout her quarantine can be thanked, which Elizabeth may still be following when her 55th birthday arrives on June 10. “Now it’s obvious that she has her moments of going stir crazy, like all of us nowadays. But she is continuing to remain in good spirits and stay in shape and be the in one of the best physical conditions of her life because she isn’t taking her health for granted,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife as Elizabeth isolates in England.

Since Elizabeth is bikini season-ready year round (which is evident on her Instagram page), she has no reason to sweat over entering her mid-50’s! “With a birthday around the corner she isn’t feeling bad for herself one bit, she wants to be as healthy for it as possible and in as amazing shape as one can be,” our source continues. In fact, turning older — while looking like someone much younger — is a guilty pleasure of Elizabeth’s.

“She likes defying the odds and the way she looks and maintains is something she never takes for granted,” our source explains. “She loves always proving people wrong and looking good doing it. Now who doesn’t want to be in their twenties but turning 55 is going to be awesome and something to look forward to.” As proof, just take a look at Elizabeth’s graceful transformation over the past three decades in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Although Elizabeth hasn’t let quarantining put her in a rut, she still “can’t wait to be able to go out again and live the life that she has been able to provide for herself and her family,” our source clarifies (Elizabeth has a 21-year-old son, Damian Hurley, who is a model like her). “But knowing that the pandemic is what it is she is getting through it all.”

Elizabeth recently wowed her followers (and made us double check her birthday) when she shared a throwback photo of her getaway to the Maldives on May 17! She put her toned abs on display while rocking a bright blue strapless bikini from her swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.