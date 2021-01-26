Sofia Richie Reads Poolside In Black, String Bikini With Big Smile On Her Face: See Pic

Sofia Richie looked super cute in a new, candid snap she shared to her Instagram account, featuring the gorgeous model rocking a black two-piece and getting some reading done by the pool.

Sofia Richie is living the life of sweet, simple luxury. The stunning model, 22, took to Instagram on January 26 and shared a snap of herself sporting a black, string two-piece. The bottoms of Sofia’s bikini featured a cheeky cut, while the top tied around her upper waist, featuring two connecting spaghetti straps. Sofia’s gorgeous dirty blonde locks cascaded down her back, and Sofia looked simply sun-kissed.

The photographer of the snap, however, captured Sofia in a totally candid repose. Sofia appeared to be enjoying a book by the pool, before turning around to have her picture taken. As if it was a reflex, Sofia was still model-ready for when the pictures snapped, and gave a cute, funny, squinting expression at the camera while dangling her book in one hand.

It was a completely different expression from what fans are used to seeing the supermodel work for any given photo — candid or otherwise. Still, they absolutely loved seeing this side of the young model. “You’re glowing,” one fan wrote, adding, “and look at that smile.” More fans left a string of heart emojis and heart-eye emojis for Sofia to find later on in the day. Overall, though, they were so happy to see Sofia starting 2021 off with a smile after a difficult end to 2020.

In the latter half of 2020, Sofia and her former flame Scott Disick, 37, officially broke up for good. Since their relationship ended in August, Scott has seemingly moved on and has been spotted out and on trips with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. Sofia has not addressed the breakup herself, but fans have seemingly spotted cryptic messages on her social media platforms in the time since their split and as Scott and Amelia’s relationship has heated up.

Although some fans speculated that Sofia may have moved on with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, 27, nothing ever came of those rumors. But Sofia is showing her fans how to live their best, single life. She shared photos in two-pieces, loungewear, and has even taken some time get together with her gal pals. We cannot wait to see Sofia continue to embrace 2021!