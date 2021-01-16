24 Stars Slaying In Dresses & High Boots: Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift & More

Knee-high boots are a great replacement for tights as a fabulous way to style dresses in the cooler weather. So many stars, including Christina Aguilera, are loving this killer combo!

Don’t put away your dresses just because it’s winter! Pairing mini dresses with boots has become a hot trend in recent years, and a lot of our favorite, most stylish celebrities are hopping on-board. Whether they’re on the red carpet or showing off their best streets style, stars like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more have rocked the dress and high boot combo.

In March 2020, Christina Aguilera attended the premiere of Mulan, and definitely stood out in her bold ensemble on the red carpet. Her dress featured a red skirt and pink top. The outfit had a thigh-high slit on one side, so the boots that Xtina was wearing were fully visible. She wore knee-high red boots with a chunky heel, and she made sure to pose with her legs visible to the camera to show them off.

At the 2018 American Music Awards, Taylor dressed up as a disco ball in a shimmering silver dress and matching knee-high boots. The mini dress only fell to Taylor’s upper thigh, while the boots rose up just above her knee. Meanwhile, at the same award show in 2019, she wore a glittering green dress with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with black boots. Taylor has been favoring this combination for quite some time, and has worn it on the red carpet, on stage AND while out and about over the years.

Iggy Azalea loves showing off her edgy style, which is just what she did at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. She walked the pink carpet in a black and white leather dress. Her ensemble was complete with studded, thigh-high black boots and her hair styled in a wavy bob. The look was definitely fierce, and Iggy totally pulled it off.

There are plenty of more amazing photos of stars wearing this trend, too. Click through the gallery above to see Larsa Pippen, Olivia Culpo and many more in their mini dresses and high boots!