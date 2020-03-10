Christina Aguilera, Liu Yifei & More ‘Mulan’ Stars Dazzle In Red, Gold & More At Premiere

Some of our favorite stars including Christina Aguilera looked fabulous on the red carpet at the ‘Mulan’ premiere in Los Angeles on March 9!

The Los Angeles premiere of Mulan on March 9 brought out some seriously gorgeous looks on the red carpet and everyone from Christina Aguilera, 39, to Liu Yifei, 32, looked fabulous. Christina brought a bold pop of color to the carpet when she donned a satin Galia Lahav ensemble featuring a high-waisted red wrap maxi skirt with a plunging hip-high slit that revealed her toned legs on one side. She styled the maxi with a long-sleeve hot pink crop top that had a plunging V-neckline and a massive bow on the bodice. In true Christina style, she accessorized the look with over-the-knee bright red latex platform boots and her hair slicked back into a super tight bun.

Liu, who plays Mulan in the film, looked just as gorgeous in a strapless gold gown with a sequin metallic corset bodice. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a cinched-in waist that flowed into a poofy skirt with a long train completely covered in intricately beaded embroidery.

Jordin Sparks, 30, was also in attendance rocking an oversized sheer blue tunic with a thick black leather belt cinching in her tiny waist. She paired the top which featured massive slits on the side, with high-waisted black pants and a pair of knee-high black leather boots.

Another one of our favorite looks came from Aly Michalka, 30, who donned a long-sleeve flowy silk red gown that featured a low-cut V-neckline and a fitted bodice. The rest of the gown flowed into a straight silhouette, showing off her fabulously toned figure.

There were so many other gorgeous outfits at the Mulan premiere and you can see all of the red carpet looks when you click through the gallery above!