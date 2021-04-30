6 Fabulous Tie Dye Bikinis To Rock This Summer Like Priyanka Chopra

Tie-dye is so in style & not going away anytime soon! Rock the trend all summer long in the form of a bikini! Get your shopping done right here at HL!

Tie-dye was one of the biggest trends in quarantine, with people everywhere doing their own colorways right in their own backyard. Now, the industry has caught on and brands are selling tie-dye galore, just in time for summer. Put away those tie-dye sweats and breakout the bikinis! We’ve got a round up of the hottest tie-dye two pieces for you to rock all summer long. Get inspired by celebs like Priyanka Chopra, who has been spotted wearing the trend, herself.

Below, check out some of our all-time favorite tie dye bathing suit picks on the market, coming in all different styles, colors, and prices. No matter what you’re looking for, you will be sure to find a tie dye bikini that you love from our list!

1. SHEIN 3-pack Tie Dye Bikini Swimsuit & Cover Up

Don’t you love a great deal?! That’s why we’re obsessed with this 3-pack Tie Dye Bikini Swimsuit & Cover Up from SHEIN for just $13! The fitted bikini comes in nine colorways that are bright and playful for summer, and each is adorned with a matching sarong cover-up. A set for summer — yes please! $13, shein.com

2. Verdusa Women’s 2 Pieces Bathing Suit

Comfort and cuteness all in one! The Verdusa Women’s 2 Piece Bathing Suit includes a wireless bandeau top with adjustable spaghetti straps and a cheeky high-waisted bikini bottom. Available in five different tie-dye colorways, one being the very same mint and white that Priyanka rocked in Miami, this suit is a must-have for summer. Perfect for a day at the beach or suntanning in the backyard, you certainly won’t be upset with the tan lines you get some of this number! $24, amazon.com

3. MOOSLOVER Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Let your fashion sense shine through your bikini choices this summer with the MOOSLOVER One-Shoulder High Waisted Bikini! This one-shoulder tie waist bikini set has double layer fabric, is fully lined, comfortable, soft, and durable to wear all summer long. Coming in a cotton-candy tie-dye colorway, the cute little cut-out on the top includes a self-tie feature that adds a fancy element. Plus, the high-waisted bottoms are always flattering! $21, amazon.com

4. OMKAGI Women’s 2 Piece Bandeau Bikini

If your goal is to get super bronzed this summer, then the OMKAGI Women’s 2-Piece Bandeau Bikini is the bathing suit for you. The marble-like tie-dye bikini is about as bare as you can get before having to make your way to the nude beach! The strapless top is seamless and smooth, while the bottoms are cheeky and high-waisted. $25, amazon.com

5. Lovers + Friends Kolbie Top & Bottom In Sunset Tie-Dye

Va, va, voom! Heat things up this summer with this bright and bold Lovers + Friends bikini called the Kolbie! The reverse neckline in this bikini top promotes ample cleavage and skin, while the Sunset Tie Dye color is vivacious and sure to stand out. If you want a more brooding, sensual colorway, then the Mystic Tie Dye option is for you. The cheeky bottoms are mid-rise and equally as cute and fun! $108, revolve.com

6. SweatyRocks Women’s Halter Bikini Set

If you want a Frankies Bikini, but they’re a little out of your price range, we’ve got a great tie dye dupe here for you for less than $30 for the set! We are obsessed with this pastel tie-dyed SweatyRocks bikini! The triangle halter top has adjustable straps, as do the bottom for all of your sizing needs! If you want a different pastel colorway, this suit also comes in a light blue, dark blue, green, purple, and more! You will definitely fall in love with this swimsuit. $22, amazon.com