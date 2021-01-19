Kim Kardashian Shows Off Super Short Hair Makeover While Posing In Sexy Bikini – Pic

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a new bob hairstyle while posing on a lounge chair and wearing a figure-flattering black bikini.

Kim Kardashian, 40, shared a new Instagram pic on Jan. 19 and it helped her debut a new short hairstyle. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has been sporting long locks for a while now, is known for often changing her look so it’s not too surprising that she would be rocking a bob! In the eye-catching photo, she’s also flaunting her impressive figure in a black bikini while putting her hands in her hair and kneeling on a lounge chair outside.

“This is more than life…this is paradise ☀️🌴✨,” Kim captioned the post.

Her followers were quick to share encouraging comments once the photo was posted. Many of them included heart-eyed emojis along with words about how gorgeous the reality star is. As with most of Kim’s posts, the responses were uplifting!

Before Kim shared her hair makeover pic, she made headlines for looking amazing in a brown crop top under a matching long-sleeved top and leggings. She flaunted the look in a bathroom selfie on Jan. 18 and got a response equally as great as her most recent pic. The snapshot also showed her posing while playing with her longer hair.

All eyes have been on Kim ever since reports that she and husband Kanye West, 43, may be headed for a divorce. The couple was married in 2014 and have had many ups and downs since then, and it seems they may physically be taking time apart as Kim has been staying in L.A. for the most part and the rapper has been spending time at his ranch in Wyoming. Earlier this month, a source told us that a divorce is not definite yet but they have been reflecting on things.

“Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”