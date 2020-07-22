Kardashians ‘Not Giving Up’ On Trying To Get Kanye West Help After Tearful Rally Speech & Twitter Rants

After Kanye West claimed he ‘almost killed’ his daughter at a rally & that he’s been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian on Twitter, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned the KarJenners are ‘rallying around’ Kim & Ye in their hour of need.

The Kardashian-Jenner empire is experiencing some Kanye West-shaped drama. In the span of a few days, Kanye, 43, claimed he “almost” aborted his daughter, North West, 7, while speaking at a South Carolina campaign rally, tweeted that Kris Jenner, 64, tried to “lock me up,” and that he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim Kardashian, 39, since 2018. While these crises would send any family into a tailspin, the KarJenners are standing firm. “In times like these, the family always pulls together,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone is rallying around Kim to help her in any way she needs right now. Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloe [Kardashian] are helping with the kids, and Kris is right by her side, trying to get Kanye the help he needs,” the source added.

“So far, he has not been open to anything they have tried, but as hard as this is, they are not giving up,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. While the source did not explicitly say that Kanye’s recent comments were related to his bipolar disorder, Kim, in a message posted to her Instagram Story on July 22, blamed the recent episodes on his disorder. She also said that “the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who [has] experienced the painful loss of his mother,” only “heightened” his bi-polar disorder. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” Kim added.

Kanye publicly stated that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, first rapping about “my bipolar sh-t” on the song “Yikes” from his Ye album. Later that year, he told radio host Big Boy he had been “diagnosed with a mental condition.” He would open up about his struggle with bipolar disorder during a 2019 appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. That year, Kim would tell Vogue that “medication is not really an option” for Kanye because “It just changes who he is.”

As Kim deals with the fallout from Kanye’s outbursts, her sisters are there for her. “One thing about the KarJenner sisters is that despite their ups and downs, they always have each other’s backs at the end of the day — no matter what,” a second KarJenner source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They have a bond like no other that is truly unbreakable, and so right now there’s no doubt they’re all surrounding Kim. They’ve been through tough times before, and they’ll be there for her regardless of what happens moving forward,” the source added.

Kanye first brought up the idea of divorcing Kim during his 2020 presidential campaign on July 19. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” said Kanye. The next day, he went on a wild Twitter run, tweeting-and-deleting that “Kim was trying to fly out to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up…because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.” It was during this session that Kanye alleged Kris “tried to lock me up” and that she wasn’t taking his calls anymore.

He elevated the claims the following night. He referred to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-Un,” claimed Kris and Kim “put out a statement without my approval… that’s not what a wife should do,” and that he’s been trying to divorce Kim since she “Met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf (sic) for ‘prison reform.'” He also, again, alleged that “they tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me.”