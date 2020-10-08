Things looked pretty hot and heavy between Larsa Pippen, 46, and Harry Jowsey, 23, when they coupled up for a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Oct. 7!

Larsa Pippen, 46, couldn’t stop laughing while having dinner with Too Hot To Handle star, Harry Jowsey, 23, at Il Pastaio restaurant on Oct. 7. The two were joined by Sheeraz Hasan, 46, but seemed to only have eyes for each other as they sat directly next to each other at the restaurant. Photographers caught Larsa giggling and leaning into Harry as they waited for their food at the table.

Afterward, they left the establishment together and got in the same car, with Harry taking the wheel. Larsa looked amazing for the night out in a high-waisted, black leather skirt, along with a tight black tank top. She wore her hair pulled back into a half ponytail, with bangs falling down each side of her forehead.

Harry rose to fame as a contestant on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. On the show, he fell for Francesca Farago, and they left filming as a couple. They split after eight months, but got back together, and Harry even proposed at the reunion show in May 2020. By mid-June, though, Francesca confirmed that they had split for good.

Since the breakup, Harry and Francesca have not been on good terms. In September, Francesca dished on the status of their relationship during a YouTube Q&A. “Harry and I have not spoken one word to each other in months,” she admitted. “He sent me one message months ago. Zero contact. I’m blocked on everything. Zero. Zero contact whatsoever. None. So, if that answers any more questions if we’re gonna get back together, if we’re still in contact, if we still talk, if we miss each other…it’s gonna be a hard no.”

She added that she finds it “very sad” to think about how quickly Harry disintegrated from her life. “It’s insane to think about how one day you think you’re gonna get married and then the next day you’re just not,” she said. “It’s just sad.”

Meanwhile, Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen for 20 years before they first split in 2016. They eventually reconciled, but wound up filing for divorce again in Nov. 2018. In Dec. 2019, it was reported that they were “close” to finalizing the divorce.

Larsa and Scottie share four kids together, and have remained mostly amicable since breaking up. In September, Larsa even sent Scottie some love on social media for his birthday. “Happy birthday Ace love you always!” she wrote.