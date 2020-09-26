Larsa Pippen Admits She’ll ‘Always’ Love Estranged Husband Scottie During Sweet 55th Birthday Tribute

Larsa Pipen had nothing but good things to say about her ex Scottie while wishing him the happiest of birthdays.

Larsa Pippen, 46, showed that things are still A-OK with estranged ex Scottie nearly two years after she filed for divorce from him for the second time. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted two heartwarming photos of them together for his 55th birthday on September 25. Picture number one was a major throwback of them holding hands while out and about and another was a beautiful family pic with their four children (Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, Sophia, 12). “Happy birthday Ace love you always!,” she captioned. “Ya I was with him shooting in the gym.”

Scottie & Larsa had a lengthy time together as a couple before calling it quits not once, but twice. They got married in 1997 and added onto their family four times as they years went by. Then they jointly filed for divorce in 2016 but reconciled shortly after. Things repeated themselves once more when she filed for divorce from him in November 2018.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives,” she said at the time. “We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

The former Real Housewives of Miami star hasn’t had any major relationships in the public eye since her split from Scottie. She has, however, been spotted out multiple times with her lookalike daughter Sophia where they always bring it fashion wise wherever they go.

We may see Larsa walking down the aisle again sometime in the future. She simply replied with the word “Yes” to a fan who asked her if she ever wanted to get married again during an Instagram Q&A in April.