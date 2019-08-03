See Pic
Scottie Pippen Spotted Linking Arms With Mystery Woman 9 Mos. After Larsa Files For Divorce

Scottie Pippen was seen recently sporting a smile while out and about with a gorgeous mystery lady that had her hand linked in his arm and it has many followers wondering if he’s in a new relationship.

Scottie Pippen, 53, may be moving on in the romance department! The basketball player was spotted out walking the streets on July 30 with a pretty mystery woman, nine months after the divorce filing of his ex-wife Larsa Pippen, 45. In a pic taken during the outing, Scottie can be seen walking beside the woman with a smile on his face as he wears a white T-shirt and blue pants. She held onto his arm with one hand as she wore her own white T-shirt that was tied up in the front over her naval area, showing off her toned midriff, and tight dark-colored leggings.

Scottie’s suspected newfound romance comes after Larsa spoke out about the difficulties she had with the divorce. Many social media followers accused her of cheating on the former Chicago Bulls star after news of the split made headlines, and in Nov., she took to Instagram to defend herself and her respect for Scottie. “Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’lll take a beating publicly ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that,” she wrote.

Larsa’s post went on to address people calling her a “gold digger” and claimed that although she cared for Scottie, he wasn’t there for her when she needed him. “He was no where around,” the post continued. “I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, Times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am”.

It will definitely be interesting to see if and how Larsa reacts to Scottie’s potential new girlfriend. We’ll be sure to be on the lookout for any statements or posts!