Larsa Pippen, 45, Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Taking On TikTok With Daughter Sophia, 12

Larsa Pippen now has a mother-daughter TikTok account with her 12-year-old, Sophia! One of the many TikTok challenges the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ alum took on was the ‘Hit Yo Rollie’ dance — and she nailed it.

Larsa Pippen, 45, is a TikTok dancing queen. The Real Housewives of Miami alum took on the “Hit Yo Rollie” — also known as the “Right Foot, Now Left Foot” — dance challenge with her mini me, daughter Sophia Pippen, 12, for a TikTok uploaded on April 10! The mom-daughter duo followed the instructions in the song perfectly. They could “lean wit it, rock wit it”!

“Watch our TikTok and don’t forget to follow us bc I have no clue what I’m doing lol,” Larsa captioned the clip, underestimating her own dance moves. We think the mother of four deserves more credit! Larsa and her daughter have also recently tackled Drake’s “Toosie Slide” dance challenge, and the TikTok choreography that Justin Bieber gave fans for his new track “Come Around Me.”

Not only does Larsa’s footwork deserve a shout-out, but her workouts as well! Kim Kardashian’s close friend was looking noticeably in shape (per usual) in the TikTok, and that’s because she takes her fitness seriously. Yes, even while quarantining. She showed off her glam workout ensemble from Pretty Little Thing and Off-White sneakers to Instagram fans on April 1, captioning the photo, “Take this time to enjoy all the things you didn’t have time for.”

However, Larsa insisted that her incredible figure is mostly made in the kitchen — not in the gym, or from making TikToks! “Being fit is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise- you can’t outrun your fork😘,” Larsa captioned an Instagram video of herself showing off her toned abs on April 9.

Larsa and Sophia also proved they’re a dynamic duo when they twinned in black tracksuits to do the “Need A Freak Challenge” on TikTok on March 26! Watch out Hype House, because the Pippen household is slowly taking over TikTok. We hope Larsa’s other children, whom she shares with estranged husband Scottie Pippen, 54 — Scotty Pippen Jr., 19, Preston Pippen, 18, and Justin Pippen, 14 — will also make cameos in these dancing videos!