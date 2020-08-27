Larsa Pippen and her lookalike daughter Sophia rocked their individual styles during a fun evening out!

We are here! Larsa Pippen, 46, and her daughter Sophia, 12, linked arms while arriving at celeb hotspot Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, August 26. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, who has a penchant for posting sexy photos quite often on her wildly popular social media account, looked absolutely stunning in a tight nude mini dress that showed off her amazing body to perfection. She kept her hair up in a bun while accessorizing the very revealing look with a pair of dazzling earrings, white heels and a chic purse.

Sophia, meanwhile, opted for something much different compared to her superstar mother. She pulled focus from her in a red jacket of sorts with added embellishments across the top and a pair of short shorts. The Dancing With The Stars: Juniors competitor chose comfort during their dinner outing by rocking a pair of crisp white sneakers while sporting a very fashionable face mask. Their hairstyles were also totally different from each other as Sophia’s gorgeous curls cascaded down both of her shoulders.

Larsa appeared much more dressed down earlier this month during a separate outing with Sophia. She still looked fierce and fabulous, of course, when they hit up another Beverly Hills eatery on August 10, where she sizzled in an AC/DC top tucked in to her oversized white pants. The comfy casual look also consisted of a black baseball cap and a pair of chunky white sneakers.

She had a hilarious wardrobe malfunction recently that many of us can relate to. The former Real Housewives of Miami star was caught red handed, fashion wise, when she accidentally forgot to remove the tag from her radiant dress that she wore while out in LA on August 12!

It was also a big day in the Pippen household on August 26 as her son Preston (who now towers over her) officially entered adulthood and turned 18. “Hbd to my second born, I love u so much and am so proud of you,” she captioned next to a cute shot of them cuddled up together.