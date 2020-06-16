‘Too Hot To Handle’ Stars Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey Split: He’s ‘Not The Person For Me’

Francesca Farago posted an emotional video announcing her split from Harry Jowsey more than a year after they met on ‘Too Hot to Handle’, and admitted that they had ‘different mindsets’ about their relationship.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have sadly called it quits. The Too Hot to Handle couple, who met on the Netflix show in March 2019, are going their separate ways after not feeling the same about their relationship and Francesca revealed the details in an emotional five-minute video on YouTube. In the video, the Canadian native was clearly upset and revealed that she filmed it when the split was still “very fresh.”

“First, let me say I am aware that this may not be the most appropriate time to posting this video,” the reality star said in the video. “With everything going on right now I do not wish to come across as insensitive, by airing out my personal issues. But this has been taking a huge toll on me emotionally and I know I owe answers to all you, who having been asking questions. I feel I need to be honest and I hope everyone can understand.”

Francesca went on to reveal that Harry is the one who broke up with her because he felt he couldn’t handle long distance anymore, since they were supposed to be together in L.A. this spring but the coronavirus pandemic stopped that from happening. “The way I was thinking is not the way he was thinking,” she explained in the clip. “We just had different mindsets to this situation. We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, a relationship ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments.”

After also revealing she “thought we were gonna get married” before Harry broke things off, Francesca explained that she had to announce the split for her “own mental health” and couldn’t “fake a relationship” any longer. “I cannot pretend that everything’s going to be OK,” she said. “The only way that I can move on is by making this video and by telling everyone that that’s what happened.”

Francesca continued her tell-all video by revealing that she would have worked things out with the Australian hunk but he is already moving on and feels she needs to do the same. “He is not the person for me,” she said while also admitting that there were “a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true.”

“I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying, I can’t be with you because of the distance,” she said. “It makes me feel like I was being played. It’s just sad with myself for letting myself be put through this situation.”

Francesca ended the video by giving her fans advice about relationships that aren’t working out. “I don’t think anyone should stay in a situation when you’re extremely unhappy and when you’re not being treated the way you deserve to be treated,” she advised.

Around the same time the video was published, Harry took to the internet to reveal he’ll be telling his own side of things in an Instagram Live chat on June 17.