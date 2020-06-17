‘Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Smiles & Shows Off Chiseled Muscles After Francesca Farago Split

Harry Jowsey appeared to be in high spirits, showing off his abs just one day after it was revealed he broke up with ‘Too Hot To Handle’ co-star Francesca Farago.

Just one day after it was revealed that Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey had called it quits with Francesca Farago, he was spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles. The hunky Australian reality star, who met Francesca on the Netflix show in March 2019, appeared to be in high spirits as he went shirtless after a workout on June 17. He was seen hanging out with friends in black track pants, and black Calvin Klein underwear which were visible above his pants. Although he went sans shirt, Harry carried a black tee over his shoulder.

It comes one day after Francesca dropped an emotional five-minute YouTube video revealing the pair are going their separate ways after not feeling the same about the relationship. In the video, the Vancouver native was clearly upset and revealed that she filmed it when the split was still “very fresh.”

“First, let me say I am aware that this may not be the most appropriate time to posting this video,” the reality star began. “With everything going on right now I do not wish to come across as insensitive, by airing out my personal issues. But this has been taking a huge toll on me emotionally and I know I owe answers to all you, who having been asking questions. I feel I need to be honest and I hope everyone can understand.”

Francesca went on to reveal that Harry is the one who broke up with her because he felt he couldn’t handle long distance anymore, since they were supposed to be together in L.A. this spring but the coronavirus pandemic stopped that from happening. “The way I was thinking is not the way he was thinking,” she explained in the clip. “We just had different mindsets to this situation. We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, a relationship ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments.”