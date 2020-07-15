Francesca Farago: 5 Things About ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Spotted Out With Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny Guadagnino of ‘Jersey Shore’ fame may have sparked romance rumors with ‘Too Hot To Handle’ alum Francesca Farago after the two were spotted dining out in NYC! Here are five things to know about Francesca.

Sparks are flying between these two reality stars — at least it appears that way! Vinny Guadagnino and Francesca Farago were spotted enjoying a meal together over the weekend at a New York City restaurant, where they appeared to be completely transfixed by one another. The two reportedly giggled and chatted for quite some time, leaving fans of the Jersey Shore star, 32, and Too Hot To Handle alum, 26, to wonder if this was Vinny’s shot at love! So who is the gorgeous starlet that Vinny had such chemistry with? Here are five things to know about Francesca Farago!

1) She rose to fame on the Netflix series Too Hot To Handle. Francesca was a contestant on the Netflix reality series that debuted in April 2020. The entire premise of the show seems like your typical dating on reality TV fare — a group of hot young singles on an island, donning swimwear and hoping to find love. The catch? The contestants couldn’t get intimate with one another, which meant that Francesca and the cast had to focus on their conversations and personality compatibility.

2) Francesca found love on the show. The reality TV starlet fell for her fellow Too Hot To Handle co-star Harry Jowsey when the two met on the set of the show in March 2019. The pair gave their relationship a real go once the series wrapped. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be for these two, and Francesca broke down their breakup in an emotional YouTube video posted to her account in June. “The way I was thinking is not the way he was thinking,” she explained in the clip. “We just had different mindsets to this situation. We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, a relationship ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments,” she revealed.

3) She and Vinny have been getting flirty on Instagram. Now here’s a fun fact that fans of the two reality stars might want to keep in mind considering their recent get-together. Francesca and Vinny have had quite the flirty back and forth on social media over the last few weeks. Vinny posted a contemplative pic on Instagram on July 4, captioning the image “when you finish a show on Netflix.” Francesca commented on the photo, asking “what show?” To which Vinny replied it was Too Hot To Handle. One day later, Francesca posted a photo of herself clad in a mint green bikini, and Vinny couldn’t help but leave the comment “That’s a nice view” on her snap, to which she replied “ur the view.” Friendly banter or flirty quips? We’d like to know!

4) Francesca developed her own clothing collection. As if providing great content on the ‘Gram wasn’t enough, Francesca revealed that she is getting into fashion with a July 1 post on her IG. “My clothing collection is LIVE on [In The Style] go go go,” she began the caption to her post, featuring her lounging with her sweet pup. “So excited for you guys to finally see this after months of working with the [In The Style] team.” Francesca shared that her clothing collection is all about luxury, featuring loungewear with “gorgeous little prints and day to night pieces.”

5) Francesca is a major social media influencer. After skyrocketing to fame on Too Hot To Handle, Francesca capitalized on her continued celebrity via her social media channels. She has a devoted fan base with her YouTube channel, garnering over 261 thousand subscribers. On Instagram, she has over four million followers.