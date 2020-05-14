Larsa Pippen Shades Ex Scottie: Just ‘Bc I Don’t Air His Dirty Laundry Doesn’t Mean It Doesn’t Stink’

Larsa Pippen clapped back at fans who claimed her ex-husband Scottie Pippen ‘put her first,’ and made sure they knew she ‘did everything’ for the former NBA star!

Larsa Pippen, 45, is setting the record straight when it comes to her relationship with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, 54! It all started when the former Real Housewives of Miami star posted a gorgeous selfie of herself to Instagram on Thursday, May 14 and wrote “find someone who’ll put u first!!” She added a musical emoji as she quoted the lyric from Khalid and Disclosure‘s sexy tune “Know Your Worth.” Several trolls questioned her choice of caption, including one that wrote, “that’s what scottie did smh,” then, “he was loyal to you no? Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t you do adultery first?”

Larsa quickly clapped back, writing “how do u know that?” adding, “stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do. She went on, “just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore.” Oof! Another follower commented, “to bad you didn’t put Scottie pippen first,” prompting her to reply “really? I did everything for him literally everything.”

The University of Illinois alum married Scottie — then a star of the Chicago Bulls — back in 1997. The couple share four children together including Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. Larsa, née Yousef, and Scottie separated in 2016, leading Scottie to file for divorce — but the couple reconciled the next year. Ultimately, they were unable to work out their differences, and Larsa filed for divorce in 2018.

Although her 20 year marriage went south, Larsa remains optimistic about getting married again in the future! The Middle Eastern beauty answered several fan questions via Instagram on April 30, including one from a fan about whether or not she would walk down the aisle a second time. “Yes,” she responded to the question, also answering a second question that she and Scottie are “just co-parenting” during the pandemic and not quarantined together.

Since the split, Larsa has been looking sexier than ever, and becoming the ultimate quarantine bikini queen. The mom-of-four showed off her curves in a barely-there green swimsuit on April 26, including her super-toned legs and tummy. The bombshell’s figure was on full display just days before in a peek-a-boo blue bikini by White Fox, proving she’s definitely working on her fitness.