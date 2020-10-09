Larsa Pippen & Harry Jowsey’s Relationship Status Revealed After Intimate Dinner Date In LA

Larsa Pippen, 46, and Harry Jowsey, 23, looked very cozy while grabbing dinner together in Beverly Hills on Oct. 7. So, are they dating?

Larsa Pippen, 46, and Too Hot To Handle star, Harry Jowsey, 23, were photographed enjoying dinner at Il Pastaio restaurant on Oct. 7. The unlikely pair were clearly having a good time, but multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it wasn’t a date.

“Larsa and Harry are flirty friends,” says a source close to the stunning fitness influencer. “They’re both more concerned about their Instagram pages than any sort of relationship. They were there with friends and the paps were all around so they were playing around. No one should think there is anything serious happening with them right now.”

A second source close to The Real Housewives of Miami alum says, “They’re just friends. There’s really nothing more to their night out. Harry has been seen with several beautiful women recently, including Tana Mongeau and Olivia Ponton. But he’s young and is simply enjoying his fame and the single life for now. Larsa and Harry were just enjoying a fun evening out with friends.”

Harry rose to fame as a contestant on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. On the show, he fell for Francesca Farago, and they had a tumultuous love affair that even included him proposing at the reunion show in May 2020. But by June they had split for good and they are no longer on speaking terms.

Larsa is also single after splitting with her NBA legend husband Scottie Pippen, who she was married to for 20 years. They split in 2016, briefly reconciled but then filed for divorce again in Nov. 2018. Larsa and Scottie share four kids together, Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.

Before marrying Scottie the proud mom of four was a professional cheerleader and she’s returning to her athletic past with her new fitness website, which she just launched in May of 2020! Shortly after her platform went live, Larsa shared even more of her workout secrets in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I do squats almost every day,” Larsa told us. “You don’t need weights for that. You’re just [using] your own body weight.” Larsa explained that she does “40 squats a set,” but you’d only have to do “12-15 reps” if you “incorporate weights” (she prefers to use 10-pound dumbbells).

When Larsa was with her husband Scottie she kept in top shape by sharing his personal trainer, she told HollywoodLife in a previous interview. “We used to share a trainer, so I’d work out with him and do his workouts too,” she recalled, referring to a time before Scottie retired from the NBA. She added, “If he had to shoot [hoops] at night, I would go with him and run around the gym so we would both workout together.”

There is no doubt Larsa’s hard work in the gym has paid off. She often flaunts her hourglass figure on her Instagram page and her fans are always impressed.