Heidi Klum, 46, & 13 More Stars Slaying In Sexy Skintight Leather Pants

Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, and some of our other favorite stars have been rocking leather pants for the fall and other seasons, and they’re styling the trend in the chicest ways.

We’re only a few weeks into the fall but our favorite celebrities have already been out and about, showing off their curves in leather pants. One of the most recent Hollywood startlets to flaunt the look is Heidi Klum, 46, who stepped out in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 15. She wore a black top and matching figure-flattering black leather pants for the outing, proving she’s looking better than ever. She paired the look with sunglasses and even pulled them down at one point to look at a camera for a fierce photo.

Like Heidi, Kim Kardashian, 38, has also been known to rock leather pants and she stepped out in Hollywood on July 10 when she opted to wear skintight high-waisted black leather Vex pants. The crocodile embossed pants hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly and she paired the pants with a black cropped Tom Ford crocodile top. She topped her outfit off with a pair of clear PVC ankle-strap sandals and left her short bob down and straight. Kim looked super toned in this skintight outfit and it was the perfect sexy look for a night out.

Aside from Heidi and Kim, other celebs who have rocked the trend include Kendall Jenner, 23, and Sophie Turner, 23, who have both tried out the look in their own unique way. One star that cannot stop wearing leather pants is Kendall, and the supermodel has rocked them on multiple different occasions recently. Kendall stepped out in New York City on May 11, when she put her insanely toned torso on full display when she rocked baggy black Mugler High-Waisted Straight Leg Leather Trousers paired with a tiny wife beater tank top that she cropped all the way up to her chest. Over her tiny top, she donned a sheer black and white button-down Acne Printed Shirt, topping her look off with a Louis Vuitton Graffiti Pochette Accessories Bag and Ray-Ban Oval Flat Lenses sunnies. Meanwhile, just a few days earlier, Kendall ran to her 2019 Met Gala fittings when she rocked high-waisted, loose black leather straight leg pants with a black and white zebra print Reformation Dallas Top, Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandals, a By Far Mini Zebra Bag, and Are You Am I Lyth Hoop Earrings.

Another one of our fave supermodels who loves the look is Bella Hadid, 22, of course. Bella flaunted her enviable figure in a full monochromatic, brown leather ensemble at the 2019 Variety Power of Women Luncheon in NYC on April 5. She wore a skin-tight buttery brown Rosetta Getty Fall 2019 Pintuck Leather Flare Pants with a matching Rosetta Getty Strapless Top and a Rosetta Getty Tailored Leather Blazer. She topped her leather look off with Vhernier Creole Earrings, Dmy by Dmy Olsen Sunglasses, and see-through Gianvito Rossi PVC & Patent-Leather Pumps.

Sophie Turner looked fabulous when she tried the trend at the Louis Vuitton 2020 Cruise Show which took place at the TWA Flight Center at JFK airport, in New York, on May 8. Sophie, who is a brand ambassador for the high-fashion designer, Louis Vuitton, looked gorgeous in a pair of bright red baggy, leather trousers which had tight cuffed ankles with gold button accents. She paired the leather joggers with a black and white cropped tweed jacket, which featured a striped ruffle neckline, and a leopard patterned stripe down the front of the jacket, which was cinched in at her waist with a rope tie belt. Sophie accessorized her look with a pair of black leather platform oxford shoes and a black and white leather mini purse which looked like luggage.

Leather pants are such a versatile trend, which the stars have proved. Plus, they can be super sexy as they hug your curves, look beyond cool, and can be paired with tons of different tops. If you need some guidance on how to wear PVC pants though, there are plenty of trendsetter celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Rita Ora to turn to for inspo. Khloe rocked leather leggings with a black, cropped, long-sleeved top that repped PrettyLittleThing for the brand’s office opening party event in Los Angeles on Feb. 20. She finished off her outfit with a silver necklace and pointed stilettos.

Another curvy queen who slays in leather pants is Ashley Graham. The model looked amazing in black PVC pants and a long sleeved top while sitting front row at the Phillip Lim Fall Winter 2019 show during NYFW on February 11. Need even more celebrity style inspo? Then get clicking through the gallery above to see how other stars have styled leather pants!