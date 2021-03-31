Miley Cyrus Rocks Black Tank Top & Flirty Tassel Pants 5 Days After Hanging Out With Yungblud

Miley Cyrus is continuing to embrace her full-on rock star aesthetic. She killed it in an all-black ensemble including tassel pants while running errands in Beverly Hills.

Can’t stop, won’t stop! Miley Cyrus has been killing it with rocker wear ever since she dropped her Plastic Hearts album on Nov. 27, 2020. The 28-year-old showed off her latest badass outfit while out and about in Beverly Hills on Mar. 30. She donned a sleeveless black shirt that looked like it had been cut off around the bottom with scissors, as it had jagged cuts around her waistline. The top showed off the “Midnight Sky” singer’s myriad of arm tattoos.

Miley’s pants were what made the look really special, as the shiny black fitted trousers featured open sides that came together via a snap, with a wide tassel hanging off of it. It allowed just the tiniest amount of leg skin to be visible, while making for such a striking look as she walked with the tassels sticking out on the sides.

Miley accessorized with pointed to black boots, a black backpack over her shoulders and lots of chunky silver jewelry. She wore a heavy chain link bracelet around her left wrist, while rocking a number of silver chains around her neck, including one with an elaborate cross. Even though Miley wore a black face mask and had burnt orange tinted shades over her eyes, her current short blonde shag hairstyle gave her away….along with her all-black rocker girl outfit.

Miley’s sighting comes five days after she was photographed getting cozy with British singer Yungblud at the iconic Rainbow Room bar on the Sunset Strip on Mar. 25. It came at the tail end of a party she hosted to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana premiering on the Disney Channel in 2006. Miley was seated with a group of male pals at a table when the “11 Minutes” singer — real name Dominic Richard Harrison — came in and joined their group.

Miley and Yungblud then got pretty cozy, with him running his hands through her hair in one photo, while he put his finger up to Miley’s mouth and she gave it a sexy nibble in another snapshot. At one point Yungblud held on to the “Prisoners” singer’s face by her cheeks and chin with his hand, as she gazed into his eyes. Their flirtation and PDA was super hot, though the two haven’t been spotted together since. Miley has been happily single since splitting with singer Cody Simpson, 24, in Aug. 2020.