Billy Idol Rocks Out With Miley Cyrus For Epic Performance At Super Bowl’s TikTok Tailgate — Watch

Miley Cyrus headlined the first-ever NFL TikTok Tailgate — and had some help from super star Billy Idol! She also revealed she’s ‘single’ during the performance.



Miley Cyrus just slayed! The 28-year-old took to the Super Bowl stage for an epic pre-show performance which was part of the first-ever NFL TikTok Tailgate. The performance opened with a black-and-white video of Miley performing various old songs as she declared, “Anyway, let’s ride.” Miley then came out to a remixed version of Toni Basil‘s “Hey Mickey” — substituting “Mickey” for Miley, of course. The crowd was cheering and clapping as she worked the hot pink stage adorned with hearts, balloons and more.

Billy Idol, 65, then appeared for the ultimate surprise! Miley had teased the appearance about an hour earlier as she posted a short video of the pair. Billy joined her to perform on their duet “Night Crawling,” which appeared on her Plastic Hearts album — and sounded absolutely incredible. The duo then rocked out to his 1982 classic “White Wedding” for an unforgettable moment in pop music. “Thank you Billy!” Miley exclaimed as he exited the stage, then shared some words with the audience of healthcare workers. Later, Miley changed into a sparkly jersey-inspired top with shoulder pads and declared, “it’s not a costume — it’s custom.”

MILEY performing NIGHT CRAWLING with BILLY IDOL! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Di8gwDEmcC — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 7, 2021

“Thank you guys. I hope I can have more [concerts] like these. That dream will be possible because of people like yourselves,” she said to those who have been working on the front lines through the pandemic. “It’s a part of my existence and a part of my being and my identity and who I am. The way that all of us can get back to doing what we love — doesn’t come without a cost. So many of you are paying that price. Our gratitude towards you is infinite,” she added. Joan Jett, 62, later appeared to perform several songs with Miley — including her 1988 classic “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Miley added, “Without Joan Jett — there would be no me. She was always breaking rules and barriers.”

For the pre-show, the Tennessee native rocked a sexy remixed version of a cheerleader outfit. Keeping with the theme of the game, she wore a cropped black and sequin pink top and pleated mini skirt, adding hot pink knee pads and over the knee boots. The top was emblazoned with “FTW” which means “For The Win.” She also said, “This is my first show in about a year and I could not image a better way to do this with all these healthcare heroes. We’re so appreciative of you and all your diligence.”

Before performing “Party In The USA,” Miley also confirmed for fans that she’s “single” but ready to “get back at it” post COVID. She was last in a romantic relationship with Cody Simpson, 24. During the classic tune, she shouted out Jay Z — even joking he was her “last guest” during the part he’s named in the lyrics — confessing she “tried” to get the superstar rapper to join her. “Eh we love Britney,” she also said during the Britney Spears lyric.

The Hannah Montana alum announced the exciting performance via Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 24. The “tailgate” show — which is in part airing on CBS and entirely on TikTik — aired ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs playing in Tampa, Florida. True to Miley fashion, she rocked an ultra sexy outfit for the news: she stunned in a skintight latex bodysuit that emulated a cheerleader look.

Showing off her blonde mullet cut, she accessorized with pink pom-poms and black over the knee boots. “I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” she wrote alongside another post with the news. The performance is certainly an exciting opportunity for the Grammy nominee, as it could mean she’s selected as a Half-Time performer down the line (The Weeknd, 30, has the honor this year).

“This isn’t just about the NFL pregame concert, this could also definitely open doors for Miley to perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 27. “Miley thinks it’s incredible that she gets to headline for the first ever TikTok Tailgate party and she is going to give them a show like they’ve never seen before,” the source also spilled at the time. Based on her iconic performance from the pre-show, we’re definitely hoping for a full Miley Half Time performance in the future!