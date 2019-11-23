Happy 27th Birthday, Miley Cyrus: See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only Miley Cyrus! The singer is 27 years old. Over the years, Miley has rocked some of the hottest red carpet looks ever.

Miley Cyrus is turning the big 2-7 on Nov. 23. She’s had quite a whirlwind year but her style has remained iconic. Miley has been a fashion legend for years now and she’s not even 30 years old yet. The singer has wowed in a variety of looks that range in everything from color to fabric.

Just this year alone, Miley has sizzled in a number of sexy looks. At the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April 2019, Miley dazzled in a sexy Saint Laurent dress on the purple carpet. The black gown featured a cutout in the middle and fit the singer like a glove. Miley accompanied her then-husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, to the premiere to support Chris Hemsworth, 36. Miley took the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party by storm in Feb. 2019. She sparkled in a plunging sequined gown. The dress made Miley look like a total goddess.

Miley hasn’t afraid of some really racy looks over the years. When she hosted the MTV Video Music Awards, Miley rocked a number of wild looks. One of those was a barely-there silver ensemble. The look included a harness-like top and jeweled look.

Another iconic and very sexy Miley look was her dress at the 2014 amfAR Inspiration Gala. The “Slide Away” singer stepped out in a sexy bondage-inspired gown that featured a sheer top portion that also included crisscrossed, sequined straps. The dress showed off major cleavage and toned abs. Only Miley could think to wear such an eye-popping look and pull it off. Miley’s style is constantly evolving and we can’t wait to see where she takes it next.