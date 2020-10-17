The only thing more iconic than one pop star, is two! Miley Cyrus covered pop diva Britney Spears’ hit song ‘Gimme More’ — and we’re obsessed.

Miley Cyrus has covered one of the most iconic songs from the 2000s: Britney Spears‘ 2007 hit “Gimme More”. The former Hannah Montana star, who has been delighting fans with new music in 2020, performed a stripped back version of the track for Backyard Sessions on MTV Unplugged which dropped on October 16. Dressed in a wild zebra print dress and matching elbow length gloves, she totally matched her surroundings which gave us major jungle vibes.

She also accessorized with gold bracelets, black and white sunglasses, and stiletto pumps. The MTV special also featured a cameo from her baby sister, and fellow songstress, Noah Cyrus. “We got so high we saw Jesus,” Miley captioned an Instagram post in reference to Noah’s song, “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” Her mini-me commented, “i told miley next years gonna be our b***h and she said ‘why wait til next year’. i love you so much.” Their proud dad Billy Ray Cyrus also wrote, “you’re not gonna wanna miss this! #ProudPappy.”

The performance comes just a couple of months after she dropped her new hit “Midnight Sky”, and she stunned fans when she dazzled and dangled (from a disco ball… literally) during her MTV Video Music Awards performance on August 30! The Grammy nominated singer totally nailed her first live performance of the sultry disco track which she dropped in mid August.

Miley looked stunning in a tight, black dress which featured a thigh-high slit. At one point, she tore off the bottom half of her skirt before she hopped onto a silver disco ball. The bold moment instantly reminded fans of her infamous 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video, when she sat on a swinging wrecking ball in the nude. Miley is truly just as iconic as ever!