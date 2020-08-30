Lady Gaga Looks Glam In Astronaut-Inspired Dress At VMAs Ahead Of Performance With Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga looked like she arrived straight from the planet of Chromatica in an aluminum dress, complete with a face shield, at the 2020 MTV VMAs.



Lady Gaga, 34, looked out of this world while arriving at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards — literally. The singer showed up in an outfit that was half astronaut suit, half dress made of an aluminum-like material, which looked suitable to wear on the planet of Chromatica (AKA, the name of her new album that has earned her eight nominations at this year’s show). Gaga will be performing a track from this album, “Rain On Me,” later tonight with her collaborator Ariana Grande!

Gaga’s red carpet outfit gave us a flashback to her and Ariana’s latex outfits in the “Rain On Me” music video, which looked straight out of a retro science fiction flick. They were designed by Laura Pulice (the founder of Vex Latex). Such a grand entrance required dedicated preparation — Gaga even soaked in a bone-chilling ice bath to, ironically, warm up for her appearance at the 2020 VMAs.

It has been seven years since fans last saw Gaga perform on the VMAs stage (even if these circumstances are a little different). The A Star is Born actress kicked off the 2013 show with a track from her ARTPOP album, “Applause,” and we’re still clapping all these years later!

Gaga has a long history with the VMAs, receiving her first slew of nominations from the 2009 show for songs from her debut studio album, The Fame. However, she last took home awards from the 2011 event, making this year a big one for Gaga. Thanks to her new album Chromatica, which dropped in May of 2020, Gaga is now nominated in eight categories: “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” “Best Pop,” “Best Cinematography,” “Best Visual Effects,” “Best Choreography” and “Best Quarantine Performance.”

Gaga’s personal life has also been expanding. She started seeing someone new, Parker Foundation Executive Director Michael Polansky in the beginning of 2020, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April that “this pandemic has has accelerated their relationship” since they chose to quarantine together.