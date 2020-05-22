Ariana Grande Lets Her Hair Out Of Her Iconic Ponytail In ‘Rain On Me’ Music Video With Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga practically broke the internet after they premiered the music video for their duet ‘Rain On Me’!

Another day, another massive collaboration for Ariana Grande! The 26-year-old and her equally talented celeb pal Lady Gaga, 33, dropped the video for their highly-anticipated track “Rain On Me” on Friday, May 22. Ariana & Gaga brought it from a fashion sense where the former stunned in a metallic purple look with a lot of embellishments while the latter brightened things up a bit in her pink ensemble with both having amazing back up dancers to spice things up. The clip then segues to them dancing in different outfits where Ariana actually lets her hair out of her iconic ponytail at one point! It was a rare sight to see as she has been rocking this particular hairstyle for a very long time.

This kind of girl power thing that Ariana and Gaga exhibited in the video is nothing new for them. The Boca Raton, Florida native did something similar many years ago when she linked up with Jessie J & Nicki Minaj for their massive smash “Bang Bang”. But wait, let’s not forget that Gaga and the one and only Beyonce also made their millions of fans lose their minds not once, but twice, with their songs “Telephone” and “Video Phone”. Other big artists that they’ve worked with in the past include The Weeknd, Tony Bennett and Zedd.

Ariana has been the name on everyone’s lips lately, both from a professional and a personal perspective. She and Justin Bieber landed at number one on The Billboard Hot 100 with their track “Stuck With U” last week, making it her third overall chart-topper after “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next”.

She also confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez earlier this month after he made a cameo in the “Stuck With U” video. Ariana, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, knew “that fans were starting to catch on to the fact that [she and Dalton] were dating and she wanted to be the one to confirm their relationship, rather than have someone else do it for her.”