Why Ariana Grande Decided To Confirm Romance With Dalton Gomez In New Music Video

Ariana Grande’s fans were surprised to see her confirm her relationship with BF Dalton Gomez in the ‘Stuck with U’ music video — and so was she! We’ve learned exclusively why Ariana decided to announce.

After several high-profile relationships, Ariana Grande was looking forward to keeping her new romance with Dalton Gomez under the radar — at least for now. But that all changed when fans started connecting the dots, and connecting her to the luxury real estate agent. Ariana, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, knew “that fans were starting to catch on to the fact that [she and Dalton] were dating and she wanted to be the one to confirm their relationship, rather than have someone else do it for her.” Fast forward to Dalton’s adorable cameo in the “Stuck with U” music video!

The music video for “Stuck with U“, Ariana and Justin Bieber‘s quarantine ode, was totally DIY. It featured Justin, Ariana, and some of their closest famous friends dancing in their own homes as they all deal with being locked down during the pandemic. At the very end of the clip, Ariana brought out Dalton for a little dance with herself and her dog, Toulouse! It was incredibly romantic, and Ariana looked so happy during the touching moment in her bedroom. “Ariana thought it would be a really sweet way to officially confirm things in her music video, especially since it was really organic and not a big production,” the source dished.

Fans first knew that there was a new guy in the “God is a Woman” singer’s life when they noticed him in the background of one of her quarantine Instagram videos, petting her dog. The eagle-eyed followers were able to figure out that it was Dalton from the tattoo on his arm, and realized that he had actually been hanging out with Ariana and her friends for awhile. In fact, he was at the party she threw at her home for producer Xavi before California’s stay-at-home orders began. Ariana’s besties, including Alfredo Flores, Scott Nicholson, and Courtney Chipolone, all follow him on his private Instagram account, too.

Though Ariana really would’ve preferred to keep her relationship somewhat under wraps still, she felt wonderful about having Dalton in her music video. Dalton, according to a second source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “is just cool, and there are no gimmicks to who he is. You know instantly from meeting him that he’s a good guy. Dalton isn’t looking to be a star; he’s just a normal guy with lots of confidence — and that’s a turn on for Ariana.”