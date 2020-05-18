Ariana Grande Claps Back After Tekashi 6ix9ine Accuses Her & Justin Bieber Of Buying Duet Success

Ariana Grande fired back hard after Tekashi 6ix9ine accused her and ‘Billboard’ of manipulating the charts to make Ari’s collab with Justin Bieber ‘Stuck with U’ number one over his ‘Gooba.’

Ariana Grande and Tekashi 6ix9ine are having a wild back and forth via Instagram after her charity single with Justin Bieber “Stuck with U” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 ahead of his new post-prison smash “Gooba.” After Tekashi, 24, railed about how Ari’s single had an alleged final hour sales boost, he accused Billboard of manipulating the numbers in favor of the two singing superstars. Ari, 27, clapped back and even Justin, 26, ended up weighting in to the feud.

Ariana took to her Instagram account on May 18 for this long message where she responded to Tekashi’s accusations, but without saying his name. She wrote, “i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherf**kers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know.”

Ari continued, “sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all.” After reading her take, Tekashi did an Instagram response video — which you can watch below — where he wrote in the caption, “You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is……….YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN.”

Tekashi seemed to think losing out on number one to Ariana and Justin due to some last minute shenanigans could happen to him. He posted an Instagram video on May 16 where he said, “I’ll be real disappointed if Billboard gets paid for number ones, somehow manipulates the charts. I want the whole world to see this cause what I’m about to show you is what every (record) label in the world gets.”

He then showed off a projected list on his phone which he said was from May 15 and that Doja Cat‘s “Say So” was expected to be at number one with Tekashi’s “Gooba” at number two. “Stuck with U” was projected down at number five with sales and streams at the time.

Tekashi then went on to allege that “at the last hour, ‘Stuck with U’ by Ariana Grande submits 60,000 units out of nowhere,” and the song jumped to the number one spot. Justin later chimed in to claim that “60,000 units came because we don’t disclose our numbers until the end of the week. That’s called strategy.” Tekashi then ended the video by saying, “Literally, you’re manipulating the charts now. Billboard, the world is watching and saying ‘Why y’all cheating?’ If you’re doing this to every artist in the world, how can an artist who works hard get number one?”