Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky’s Romance ‘Accelerated’ By Quarantine: They May ‘Get Engaged Soon’

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are going into their third month of quarantining together. As a result, they’re ‘totally intertwined now.’

Quarantining has made or break couples. For Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky, they definitely instead “made” something together: a beautiful relationship. “She [GaGa] is still head over heels in love with him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Gaga’s isolation with the Parker Group CEO has been so successful, the 34-year-old hit-maker is not ready to give up her roommate.

“They have been staying together at her place in Malibu since March because of the isolation orders but even when everything goes back to normal, it’s a given that they will continue to live together,” our source reveals. That’s because, our source adds, “this pandemic has accelerated their relationship.” This “could go either way, but for them it’s been a good thing,” our source clarifies.

This doesn’t just seem to be a honeymoon phase, influenced by the current unusual circumstances of the world. “They are totally intertwined now, it honestly seems like she’s met her soul mate,” our source observes, who even ventures to say this: “It won’t shock anyone if they get engaged soon, they’re so in love.” If you’re not convinced, just look at their adorable dance party for two that happened at midnight on Friday, May 29, to celebrate the release of Gaga’s sixth studio album Chromatica.

Gaga has been quarantining with the Harvard graduate since early March, which the pop star confirmed with a cute selfie of themselves on March 17. “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” Gaga had written under the post (see above).

As for what made Gaga fall for Michael in the first place — aside from being stuck together 24/7 — another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “She loves the genuine and real person that he is to everyone including herself.” You can learn more details, here!

This relationship is still very fresh. Gaga and Michael first sparked rumors with their mysterious hangout on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas in 2019, and were seen engaging in PDA yet again during Super Bowl weekend in Miami in Feb. 2020. And then, the next month, you all know what happened: the pandemic hit, and Gaga and Michael took their affection indoors.