Lady Gaga ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Of BF Michael Polansky: He’s Making Her Album Release A ‘Fun Time’

Things appear to be going swimmingly well between Lady Gaga and her ‘perfect match’ boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga, 34, had a major day on Friday, May 29, when the pop diva finally released her 6th studio album Chromatica. It was supposed to come out on April 10 but she delayed it due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Gaga would only be more excited for her album to drop if she was able to perform it on tour, award shows and on late night and especially during Pride [month],” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She really is very proud of this album because it is really fun and it represents her life right now.” Part of that life includes her beau Michael Polansky, 42, who danced the night away to one of the album’s tracks, “911”, with his ladylove in a cute Instagram video posted on Thursday.

Our source continued, “Music and love go hand in hand for her and when it comes to her love life, she has found with Michael a man who is someone she can’t get enough of. He is her perfect match and he has been such a support system for her and has been there for her all through quarantine.” Aww!

So what is it about this guy that makes the Grammy winner so happy? “She loves the genuine and real person that he is to everyone including herself,” our insider continued. “It’s really a special and fun time for her and to be able to share it all with him, she is on top of the world and it is the best time of her life.”

Their blossoming relationship could expand into something much bigger in the future. “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she told In Style for their May 2020 edition. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’”