Lady Gaga, 34, Admits She’s ‘Excited’ To Have Kids As Romance With Michael Polansky Heats Up

Mother Monster is ready to become a mom – for real. Amid her new romance with Michael Polansky, the ‘Stupid Love’ singer said she’s ‘looking forward’ to the ‘incredible’ day she starts a family.

Though she’s often considered one of the most outlandish, Avant-Garde pop stars ever to grace the stage, what Lady Gaga wants at this point in life is pretty conventional. “Marriage,” the 34-year-old singer said in the May 2020 issue of In Style when asked what she wants out of life. The Chromatica artist, who is currently involved with entrepreneur Michael Polansky, says she wants, “More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness]. I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love.”

She has plenty of love and is ready to give it to a child of her own. “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she told In Style. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”

Gaga confirmed her relationship with Michael on Feb. 3, after rumors that the “Bad Romance” singer had found a good one a year after her Feb. 2019 breakup with fiancé Christian Carino. Gaga announced she was off the market by sharing a picture of her cuddled in the tech CEO’s lap while they were both aboard a boat. “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she captioned the shot.

Lady Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta) has been busy with the (delayed) release of her new album, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s also been using her quarantine to “have wonderful downtime with Michael.” While isolating themselves as part of efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gaga and Michael have been “getting to know each other more, and this has been a really nice test to their relationship.”

Michael ached that test after Gaga’s awkward interview with Jimmy Fallon. Gaga wasn’t ready to announce her “One World: Together At Home” charity concert when Fallon FaceTimed her on Apr. 2. She eventually made an appearance on the Apr. 6 episode of The Tonight Show to share the good news, but in between then, she had to shake off that awkward first encounter. Thankfully, she had her boyfriend to help her do just that. “Michael is her biggest cheerleader, and he helped her laugh off the whole interview,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks anything she does is cute, so he really didn’t even think the interview was awkward, to be honest.”

