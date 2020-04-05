Lady Gaga: The Truth Behind Her Awkward Interview With Jimmy Fallon Revealed

Lady Gaga appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s virtual ‘Tonight Show’, and told him she didn’t have time to talk before hanging up. A source has now dished on what happened!

When Lady Gaga appeared via FaceTime on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show “from home” on April 1, it made for the most awkward interview ever! The singer was super distracted and talking to her assistants, sometimes not even realizing they were on TV. Then her interview abruptly ended when she told Jimmy “I just can’t talk right now,” as phones could be heard going off on her end of the line. A source close to the “Shallow” hitmaker told HollywoodLife exclusively that she wasn’t too stressed about how her awkward interview was received. “‘Stefani (Lady Gaga) isn’t really stressing about the reaction her interview with Jimmy Fallon got because she is going to use it to her advantage when she goes on again,” they dished.

The source added, “First she is going to laugh about it all and then talk about what she is going to do for those affected by Corona. She is looking to raise money and she will deliver all the details on how she is going to do that when she talks to Jimmy again and she actually thinks more people will be tuned in to see what she will do because so many people were interested in her non interview.” The source said Gaga was hoping it would work to her advantage. “It might get more eyeballs on this new interview. That is what she is hoping for to come out of everything.”

Michael Polansky. "Stef has been busy but still taking time to have wonderful downtime with Michael. They are really getting to know each other more and this has been a really nice test to their relationship that they are embracing and learning from day by day," they told HL. "She seems pretty happy and chill right now." A second source revealed that the A Star Is Born actress was loving spending her time in quarantine with new boyfriend