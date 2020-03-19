During his opening monologue for the March 18 episode of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Fallon got plenty of help, and some unsolicited entertainment, from his two daughters, Frances and Winnie.

Jimmy Fallon has a whole new crew helping him out, these days! The host of NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, 45, sprang into action from his home on March 18 to give audiences a completely new spin on the late night talk show amid the COVID-19 pandemic and self-isolation precautions. Tumbling down an indoor slide, Jimmy held up a sign that read, “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” — likely written by one of his daughters. Next to Jimmy was his six-year-old daughter Winnie Rose Fallon, 6, banging a spoon off of a bowl to give a bit of background music. “Thank you, Winnie,” Jimmy said to his smilingly girl, before yelling back up the slide, “Thank you Frannie [Frances Cole Fallon, 5], thank you!”

The late night talk show host then proceeded to give his opening monologue from a comfy seat in his home. “My wife is the cameraman, Winnie is the musician, and we do have a special show tonight because we would like to welcome Lin-Manuel Miranda,” Jimmy revealed. But getting the Tony-winning actor and lyricist onto the show was going to be more difficult that expected. Although Jimmy was eventually able to conference-call Lin-Manuel onto the show via Zoom video, his precocious daughters, who he shares with wife Nancy Juvonen, 52, had other plans!

After introducing the that charity he would be raising money for was Broadway Cares, Frances and Winnie got a bit rambunctious with their funny dad! After his serious announcement, Frances gave a loud “Weee” as she came down, head first, through the indoor slide! Climbing all over her dad and putting her arms under Jimmy’s to try and grab his sign, Winnie remarked, “That’s going to be a funny video!” Of course, things only got more and more chaotic from there!

As Jimmy made his way to begin his set of jokes, Frances continued to pummel her dad with affection. “Ok, if you hear a joke that you think is funny, you laugh at it, ok?” Jimmy asked his five-year-old as she maneuvered herself onto his shoulders and back. While Jimmy’s quarantine jokes were funny on their own, Frances became the real star of the segment! She climbed on Jimmy just so her head was right atop his and made hilarious faces, getting the most laughs. Maybe when self-isolating comes to an end, Jimmy should consider adding his two young girls to the show! Check out the video above to see the entire clip, including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s appearance and watch The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:30 on NBC.