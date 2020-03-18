Lady Gaga Puts On A Full Face Of Makeup & Cuddles Up To BF Michael Polansky During Quarantine

If Lady Gaga is going to quarantine, she will look fabulous while doing it! The singer cuddled up to her new beau and looked super in-love in this ‘self-isolation’ selfie.

Lady Gaga has reminded her followers that it’s “so wonderful” to stay home amid the coronavirus panic — and we couldn’t agree more. The 33-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram on day six of her self-quarantine, which she’s spending with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky, to share a super sweet selfie of the pair. “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she captioned the March 17 pic. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

The stunning selfie showed Gaga with a full face of flawless makeup, including a subtle smoky eye and glossy lips. She wore silver hoop earrings and an off-the-shoulder black top, as she held hands with her tech CEO beau. Michael smiled sweetly next to a very sultry Gaga, as he matched her in a black top, and showed off his grown-out facial hair. While some fans hailed her their “quarantine queen”, others begged her to take after John Legend and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin who have performed digital concerts on Instagram Live. Only time will tell whether we’re going to hear a new rendition of “Shallow” while the singer is quarantined.

Romance rumors first began swirling when Gaga was seen with Michael out and about in Miami during pre-Super Bowl and post-Super Bowl festivities. They were also spotted before that in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and on New Year’s Eve. The singer has fallen SO hard for the super smart tech exec, and a source told HollywoodLife on Feb. 28 exclusively that his “brilliant” mind is a huge part of the attraction. “She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” a friend of the singer told HL. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him, they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them.”

Michael is the first man Gaga has dated publicly since splitting from her ex-fiance Christian Carino in Feb. 2019. The former couple were together for two years before they called it quits. At the time there was rampant speculation that they broke up because she was secretly dating her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, 45. But Gaga admitted to Oprah Winfrey they had just done a “good job at fooling everyone.”