Lady Gaga Confirms She’s Dating Tech CEO Michael Polansky With Sweet PDA Pic

Lady Gaga took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to post an eye-catching photo that showed her looking as happy as could be while getting cozy with tech CEO Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga has a new man in her life and she’s ready to share it! The 33-year-old talented singer got her fans’ attention on Feb. 3 when she posted a photo of her cuddling on a boat with tech CEO Michael Polansky. In the pic, she is showing off a big smile while wearing a cut-out black fishnet style dress with a blue bikini underneath and flaunting pink locks. Her hunky man is gazing at her in a loving manner as he holds on tight to his lady, and it seems to prove that love is truly blossoming. “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️” Gaga captioned the pic.

Before she seemingly confirmed who her new beau is, romance rumors were swirling after Gaga was seen with Michael, who has been identified as the CEO of San Francisco-based organization Parker Group, all around Miami during pre-Super Bowl and post-Super Bowl festivities. They were also spotted before that in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and on New Year’s Eve and each time, they appeared to be very affectionate despite there being onlookers all around.

Michael is the first man that Gaga has been publicly romantic with since her ex-fiance Christian Carino. The former couple surprised fans everywhere when they called it quits and ended their engagement in Feb. 2019 and although some people started to speculate that she was dating her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, 45, Gaga admitted they just had really good chemistry. “We did a really good job at fooling everyone,” she told Oprah Winfrey in Ft. Lauderdale, FL about her connection with Bradley. “We created that.”

We’re so glad to see Gaga enjoying her life with a new love! We can’t wait to see more photos of her and Michael in the future.