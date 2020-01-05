Lady Gaga Confesses About Those Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors: ‘We Fooled Everyone’

Lady Gaga FINALLY fessed up about if she did or did not date her ‘A Star Is Born’ costar Bradley Cooper.

It takes a very special kind of person to get a celebrity to confess their truth. Oprah Winfrey, 64, who has a history of making stars feel so comfortable that they’ll say just about anything, did just that when she sat down with Lady Gaga, 33, during the talk show titan’s first stop on her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Fort Lauderdale on January 4. The pop culture icons talked about a myriad of topics with one of them centering in on if she and Bradley Cooper (who turns 45 today, January 5) really did hook up during the A Star Is Born phenomenon that swept the world over the past two years. “We did a really good job at fooling everyone,” she admitted. “We created that.”

Oprah then told the audience: “It wouldn’t have worked if you didn’t believe they weren’t in love.” She has a point. The chemistry between Gaga and Bradley was off the hook in the film that earned the NYC native her first Oscar ever. There was speculation for months over if they had an affair with one another while being romantically involved with other people (her with ex-fiance Christian Carino, 51, him with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 33.) Turns out that it was simply just that… speculation.

The media legend has talked about those dating rumors with Bradley in the past. Oprah interviewed Gaga separately for Elle Magazine last year where she herself had actually chatted with the multiple Oscar nominee about them while spending time with him.

“He said if they had been true, he never would have been able to look at you in the eye sitting at the piano,” Oprah told Gaga. “He said his Catholic guilt would have never let him be able to look you in the eye at that piano. How did you feel about all that at the time. You handled it so well.”

“I mean, we made a love story,” Gaga later explained. “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go through through the lens of the camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance.”