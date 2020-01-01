Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing & Holding Hands With Mystery Man 10 Months After Split From Fiancé

Lady Gaga was spotted making out with a hot mystery man on New Year’s Eve, and they definitely weren’t shy about showing off their midnight PDA in Las Vegas!

Lady Gaga definitely rang in the new year right! Gaga, 33, was spotted living it up in Las Vegas after one of her Park MGM residency shows with a very handsome man, and they weren’t shy about sharing some PDA. It’s unclear who Gaga’s mystery date is, but they made sure that they were holding each other tight when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. Gaga looked stunning in a sparkly, golden gown with one strap. She topped off the look with a beehive hairdo and dark red lipstick.

Kind of impressive that she didn’t get all over her guy’s face during their makeout sesh! He was decidedly more casual, wearing jeans and sneakers for the night on the town. But Gaga going over the top with her outfit is pretty much required! The PDA continued after the countdown to 2020 ended. The duo left their party later that night holding hands tightly, with him leading her out of the venue. It’s unclear where they were headed together.

Their outing comes after a wild year for Gaga. The “Born This Way” singer split from her fiancé Christian Carino, in February, right before the Academy Awards. Breakup rumors swirled in the weeks prior, after the A Star Is Born actress was spotted without her engagement ring. And, in July, she was caught kissing audio engineer Dan Horton!

Of course, there were those rumors that she and her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, were secretly an item. The speculation began after their hotter than hot Oscars performance of “Shallow”, but both denied, denied, denied.