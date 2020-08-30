Ariana Grande Masks Up With Lady Gaga For Out Of This World Performance Of ‘Rain On Me’ At VMAs

Ariana Grande took the stage in style at the VMAs on August 30! She rocked a sparkling purple crop top and matching mini skirt for her electric performance of ‘Rain On Me’ with Lady Gaga. See Ari’s full look!

Ariana Grande brought her fashion A-game to the MTV VMAs stage on Sunday night! The Grammy winning singer, 27, looked fierce in a plunging purple crop top and matching mini skirt for her performance of “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga. Ariana danced in white platform heels with front buckles, while her poker straight pigtails swung around behind her. The dynamic duo both “masked up” (as Gaga said) on stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ariana and Gaga performed on one of Gaga’s futuristic Chromatica sets, which included a slew of moving parts and backup dancers. Other artists who took the stage before the pair included: Maluma and Roddy Ricch, BTS, The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus. All of tonight’s performances were filmed from various locations around New York City with limited or no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 MTV VMAs, hosted by Keke Palmer, were initially scheduled to take place live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“Rain On Me” is one of many hits on Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, which released on May 29. The electric performance marks Gaga’s first time back on the MTV VMAs stage since 2013. Ariana last performed at the 2018 show with an angelic performance of her hit “God is a woman.”

Both Ariana and Gaga are nominated for a whopping nine VMAs each — the most of any other artist. The duo’s hit collaboration, “Rain On Me,” is up for “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Collab,” “Best Pop,” “Best Cinematography,” “Best Visual Effects” and “Best Choreography.” Ariana and Justin Bieber are also up for “Best Collaboration” and “Best Video From Home” for their joint hit, “Stuck With U.”

Meanwhile, Gaga herself is nominated for “Artist of the Year” and “Best Quarantine Performance” for her rendition of “Smile,” which she performed at the One World: Together at Home concert in April. Gaga has won a total of 13 MTV VMAs throughout her already iconic career.