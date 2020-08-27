Keke Palmer Reveals How She’s Prepping To Host The VMAs & Who She’s Most Excited To See Perform

Keke Palmer spoke to HollywoodLife ahead of her VMAs hosting gig & revealed what she’s doing to prepare and who she’s most excited to see virtually perform!

It’s a busy week (month!) for Keke Palmer! The multi-hyphenate celebrated a birthday, is preparing to drop an album and rehearsing to host the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held virtually this Sunday, August 30th. Keke spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during a VMAs press conference, revealing how she’s balancing this whirlwind week.

“It’s really done by a very strict schedule! I don’t know why I do that to myself because it just ends up getting bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger in terms of how busy it becomes!” the Hustlers star explained. “It’s not like this every week, it just this happens to be obviously a very big load with the VMAs. I just have a schedule. I have a great great, great team and they help me take it day by day.”

Keke’s highly anticipated album, Virgo Tendencies Pt. 1, will be released August 28th, just two days before her big hosting gig! When it comes to preparing for the VMAs, Keke added that she hasn’t had the chance to speak for the formers hosts like Sebastian Maniscalco and Chris Rock for advice. “I would’ve loved to talk to one of them about the awards! It was just so much, so quick. I found out and was just like, ‘Okay, let’s get into it.'”

The show, which will air live on MTV at 8 PM ET, will feature performances from Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Maluma, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd. “I’m most excited to see BTS perform, because I think it’s just so dope. I mean, it’s their first time performing at the VMAs so it’s just going to be so dope,” Keke gushed. “I like their music and I know they’re gonna be dancing like nobody’s business. So I’m excited for that.”

At this year’s VMAs, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead nominations with 9 each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with 6 noms a piece. The show also introduced two new categories that fit in beautifully with the current times: “Best Music Video From Home” and “Best Quarantine Performance.”

Be sure to tune in at 8 PM ET to the VMAs on MTV, August 30th and stick with HollywoodLife for all the news surrounding the show!