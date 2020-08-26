Lady Gaga is in full-on prep mode for her big VMAs performance on August 30! The singer shared a photo of herself sitting in an ice bath on Tuesday night — to ensure that her body feels stage ready!

Lady Gaga is gearing up for her highly anticipated VMAs performance alongside Ariana Grande this Sunday! The Grammy-winning singer, 34, shared a sneak peek of her performance prep, which included a chilling ice bath on August 25. After countless hours-long rehearsals, it’s no surprise that Gaga would have to treat her muscles.

In a photo shared to her Instagram, she held up two “rock on” hand gestures as she soaked in a silver titanium tub. The singer captioned her post with snowflake and cloud emojis, along with the hashtag “#VMAs.” Gaga also donned a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused this year’s annual show to go virtual.

As for what the show will look like? Well, that’s unclear, as the new “virtual” landscape is a first for awards shows. Though, we do know that artists including, BTS, The Weeknd and many more will perform from different locations. Instead of broadcasting live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, artists will perform at various outdoor locations around NYC with “limited or no audience.”

Gaga and Ariana are set to perform their new collaboration “Rain On Me,” along with a performance by Maluma and Roddy Ricch. Other big name performers include, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, J Balvin and CNCO.

Gaga shared a candid behind the scenes look at the making of her “Rain On Me” music video on Instagram in early August. She posted a video of rehearsals for the visual, which included one particular practice where Gaga accidentally scratched Ariana.

Gaga first announced her VMAs performance with a hilarious video clip that showed her sipping a glass of red wine in a fuzzy pink bathrobe and a headpiece.”Wishing love to monsters I miss you and can’t wait to perform for you!!!,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a fresh-faced selfie.

Since her announcement, Gaga’s continued to tease her big performance, which marks her first time back on the MTV VMAs stage since 2013. Gaga is nominated for a whopping nine VMAs for hew latest album, Chromatica. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards airs Sunday, August 30 at 8/7c on MTV.